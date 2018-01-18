Summer's not over: Get ready now for high temperatures

Get ready for another heatwave on the Northern Rivers.

Get ready for another heatwave on the Northern Rivers. Scott Powick

STRONG winds may have cooled things down on the Northern Rivers for the past few days but the heat will return.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is urging residents to get ready now for another period of high temperatures and increased fire danger.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised much of New South Wales will experience an extended period of hot and dry weather from tomorrow onwards.

A low intensity to severe heatwave will sweep the region from Saturday through to at least Monday in Northern and Eastern NSW.

Lismore is expected to receive maximum temperatures of 30C from Friday and into the weekend, rising to 33C on Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures of 33C is expected for Casino over the weekend but the mercury will soar into the mid to high 30s from Monday.

Things will be a little cooler on the coast sitting in the high 20s and low 30s over the weekend and next week for Byron Bay and Ballina.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said some areas were likely to experience severe fire danger on Friday, with hot and dry conditions to persist across the weekend.

"Temperatures will reach the mid-40s in a number of areas and the Bureau of Meteorology forecast indicates there is little relief in sight, with little to no rain forecast during the coming hot spell," he said.

"The forecast heatwave will elevate the risk of fire and Total Fire Bans are likely to be declared for some areas, so I urge landholders, homeowners, businesses and holidaymakers to consider how they will be impacted and begin making their preparations today."

The NSW RFS recommends people living in bush fire prone areas to get ready now:

Make or review your bush fire survival plan - decide now what you will do if a fire starts near you

Check the fire danger for your area - look out for the roadside signs and know the fire danger rating

Stay up to date on fires in your area - check the NSW RFS website or the Fires Near Me app for fires in your area.

Anyone who sees an unattended fire should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Visit www.myfireplan.com.au for simple tips on getting ready for this bush fire season.