22°
News

UPDATE: Highway damaged by Summerland Way truck rollover

Bill North
| 17th Jul 2017 12:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 4pm: The Summerland Way has reopened both lanes to traffic.

UPDATE 2.15PM: A truck has flipped over causing significant damage to the Summerland Highway

THE Summerland Way is closed in both directions and traffic diversions are in place following a truck crash earlier today.

The incident just before midday occurred between Red Lane and Trenayr Road at Koolkhan about 10km north of Grafton.

The Summerland Way is closed in both directions due to an incident involving a truck on Monday, 17th July, 2017.
The Summerland Way is closed in both directions due to an incident involving a truck on Monday, 17th July, 2017. LiveTraffic

Clarence Valley Council, Roads and Maritime Services and a heavy tow truck are in attendance at the scene. It is understood fire crews are at the scene. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use diversions.

Southbound traffic is being diverted left into Red lane and should then turn right into Trenayr Rd to rejoin Summerland Way.

Likewise, northbound traffic should turn right into Trenayr Rd and then turn left into Red Lane to rejoin Summerland Way.

The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.

More details to come shortly.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  editors picks road closed summerland way truck crash

UPDATE: Man walked out of national park by paramedics

UPDATE: Man walked out of national park by paramedics

EMERGENCY services are rushing to the aid of a man who has been injured during a hike near The Channon.

Rail trail would be 'extremely valuable' economic boost

Tweed Shire Council Director Engineering, David Oxenham, Councillor Pryce Allsop, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, NSW Minister for Tourism Adam Marshall, Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) treasurer Marie Lawton, Lismore MP Thomas George, NRRT president Pat Grier and former Ballina MP Don Page at the announcement of the $6.3M NSW State Government commitment to the NRRT project.

North Coast Rail Trail receives $6.3 million from State Government

Concessional loans open for eligible farm businesses

FARM RELIEF: Farmers doing it tough can apply for financial assistance as part of the 2017-18 Farm Business Concessional Loans Scheme in New South Wales,

Farmers now have $20 million in concessional loans available

Pure bred dwarf bunny stolen from pet store

A pure bred grey male Netherlands dwarf rabbit was stolen from a pet store in Ballina on July 13.

Girls were seen acting suspiciously before the bunny went missing

Local Partners

Lismore flood adapted into theatre production

IT took a Lismore playwright just 24 hours to craft the widespread devastation of the North Coast floods into a powerful play.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Byron band get huge crowd for Australian headline tour

In Hearts Wake play The Tivoli in Brisbane on the Ark tour.

The Ark wrapped up in Brisbane and we were there

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!