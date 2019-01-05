Summerland Way closed after two vehicle crash

A map of the two-vehicle collision which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions this afternoon.

A map of the two-vehicle collision which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions this afternoon. Live Traffic NSW

UPDATE 5.30PM: ONE person is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle collision on the Summerland Way, north of Grafton this afternoon.

There have been unconfirmed reports one person has also died in the crash, which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions.

The Lismore Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on Scene at the collision at Warrangi Creek, north Grafton.

The helicopter's clinical team have been treating a female in a serious condition and will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital shortly.

EARLIER: THE Summerland Way has been closed in both directions north of Grafton following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision near Clifden, around 700m south of Clifden Rd on Summerland Way, about 2.47pm this afternoon.

Reports from the scene indicate at least two people have been trapped in the collision. There have been unconfirmed reports one person has been killed in the crash.

CLIFDEN (NORTH OF GRAFTON): Summerland Way is closed in both directions due to a serious two car car crash south of Clifden Rd. Use the Pacific Hwy instead. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 5, 2019

According to Live Traffic NSW, southbound light vehicles are being diverted at Pringles Way to the Pacific Highway, while heavy vehicles are being diverted at Casino to use the Bruxner Highway at either the Pacific Highway or New England Highway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.