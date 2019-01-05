Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A map of the two-vehicle collision which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions this afternoon.
A map of the two-vehicle collision which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions this afternoon. Live Traffic NSW
News

Summerland Way closed after two vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Jan 2019 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

UPDATE 5.30PM: ONE person is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle collision on the Summerland Way, north of Grafton this afternoon.

There have been unconfirmed reports one person has also died in the crash, which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions.

The Lismore Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on Scene at the collision at Warrangi Creek, north Grafton.

The helicopter's clinical team have been treating a female in a serious condition and will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital shortly. 

EARLIER: THE Summerland Way has been closed in both directions north of Grafton following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision near Clifden, around 700m south of Clifden Rd on Summerland Way, about 2.47pm this afternoon.

Reports from the scene indicate at least two people have been trapped in the collision. There have been unconfirmed reports one person has been killed in the crash.

According to Live Traffic NSW, southbound light vehicles are being diverted at Pringles Way to the Pacific Highway, while heavy vehicles are being diverted at Casino to use the Bruxner Highway at either the Pacific Highway or New England Highway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.

crash emergency services live traffic nsw summerland way
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    News Woman with an outstanding warrant may be in Lismore.

    Two teens steal $70,000 of property

    Two teens steal $70,000 of property

    News Police continue to investigation and identify others involved.

    This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

    premium_icon This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

    Whats On Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

    Baby girl recovering after hot water horror

    premium_icon Baby girl recovering after hot water horror

    Health The family thanked emergency services who helped the one-year-old

    Local Partners