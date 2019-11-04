Summerland Way alternative freight route under discussion

THE main street in Kyogle could be set for change. But not for a few years.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the conversation about the Summerland Way and Clarence Way as alternative freight routes had been going on for about 20 years.

"If you look at the state like a jigsaw puzzle, the only gap is our area," Cr Mulholland said.

And using Summerland Way as an alternative freight route for trucks means better roads for residents, she said.

"A Kyogle by-pass is an aspirational thing at the moment," she said.

At a recent meeting with various stakeholders from NSW and Queensland, Summerland Way as an alternative freight route was discussed, Cr Mulholland said..

This project has been on the books for a while but there were some heavyweights at the meeting including Kevin Hogan MP, Don Page and Tim Williamson from the RDA, reps from the premier and cabinet, Transport NSW and Queensland, she said.

"We'll have another meeting next year to talk about funding and build a business case," Cr Mulholland said.

The project would relieve the pressure on the Pacific Hwy and give the region access to SE Queensland.

Our physical connectivity to SE Queensland is vital, not only for freight routes but for tourism, she said.

Cr Mulholland said she was always open about discussions going on.

"Whenever we undertake major road works there is always community consultation," she said.