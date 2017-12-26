Summerland customers to get wearable bank tech in 2018

THE FUTURE OF SPENDING: Wearable debit cards are coming in 2018.

NORTHERN Rivers residents will soon be able to spend money without carrying their wallet around.

Summerland Credit Union have just announced their customers will get access to wearable technology early in 2018.

A wearable is a waterproof wristband allows you to use Visa payWave to make purchases instead of a credit card.

It has a hidden chip which works just like a pay wave debit card and can be used at contactless terminals everywhere.

For transactions under $100, you just "tap and go”.

For transactions $100 and over you'll be prompted for a PIN.

The wristband can be link it to your preferred bank account.

It is perfect for a day at the beach or a night out, or a big shopping trip where lugging a wallet around is a hassle.