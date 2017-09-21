Summerland Credit Union to close two branches

SUMMERLAND Credit Union will close their Alstonville and Ocean Shores branches on October 20.

Summerland made the announcement on their website yesterday, saying the decision was made "after a thorough review of our branch operations".

"There are many factors which have led to this decision; one which has not been taken lightly," the statement said.

"We monitor and evaluate the changing banking habits of our customers and have seen a significant reduction in the number of customers utilising these two branches, with an increasing percentage of transactions being performed online, at ATMs, through eftpos and on our Banking app as well as cash transactions being handled by Australia Post through their Bank@Post services."

"To maintain a relevant and effective branch network, investments are being made in upgrading services in a number of Summerland branches to better meet the changing needs of our customers.

"We also have mobile lending staff looking after customers who wish to discuss their borrowing need in the Alstonville & Ocean Shores areas.

"Other Summerland branches are also available for these and other general banking discussions."

No redundancies have been made, with all staff impacted offered alternative positions within the organisation.

Summerland retains 11 other branches in Ballina, Bangalow, Casino, Coolangatta, Evans Head, Grafton, Kingscliff, Kyogle, Lismore, Nimbin, and Southern Cross University Lismore.

The closure of Summerland branch in Alstonville will mark the third bank branch to close on the village's main street in two years.

Altonville's National Australia Bank closed last October, with NAB citing identical reasons for the closure as to Summerland, and before that the town's Westpac branch closed on October 2015.