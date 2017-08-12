Summer weather arriving early for Northern Rivers

NORTHERN Rivers residents can pull out their thongs and swimmers this weekend and into next week as temperatures are forecast to soar in the high 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day next week with tops of 31 degrees predicted.

With the warmer than usual winter temperatures the Rural Fire Service is reminding all residents to be extra cautious with the match coming into the weekend.

RFS Northern Rivers Zone Manager, Superintendent Michael Brett, said he hopes landholders who are planning to burn will consider the conditions on the day.

"We are going to see a bit of increased temperature, high 27-28 degrees across the area,” he said.

"We are going to ask landholders just to be very cautious and concious of the weather next week.”

"If we have a heat wave without the wind its not going to be too dramatic but if we receive a lot of wind obviously fires along the ground are going to run and potentially get out of control.”

Superintendent Brett said it's not uncommon to have fire activity in July and August, as they have also seen fire activity in late June in some unusual years.

"The problem we have got at the moment is we just haven't had any rain since the floods in March and April, unfortunately things are drying out, we've had a lot of frost especially up in the grass country and that grass is ready to burn,” he said.

"You have a responsibility to notify your neighbours and you must give them 24 hours notice and you must also notify your local fire control centre of your intention to burn.”

Numbers available on the website https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/