SUMMER FOCUS: Cricket carnivals and a number of other events are coming up across the Northern Rivers. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Summer of sport is heating up

Mitchell Craig
29th Dec 2019 12:04 PM
SUMMER sport kicks it up a gear this week with a variety of clubs hosting big events across the Northern Rivers.

The $12,500 Summerland Singles starts Thursday and will run over four days at the Cherry Street Sports Club.

It has been capped at 64 bowlers this year and includes some of the biggest names in Austalian lawn bowls.

Elsewhere, a field of 58 will contest the open men’s singles at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament when it starts Thursday.

It has been running for a number of years and features some of the best teenagers rising through the ranks across Australia.

Ballina Jockey Club has a TAB meeting on Sunday before its Summer Cup on January 17.

Next week junior cricket takes centre stage with large carnivals at Ballina and Lismore.

The under-12 carnival in Lismore is now in its 36th year and has been a launching pad for some of the biggest names in the sport including Dave Warner and Josh Hazlewood.

Ballina also has its own slice of history in its under-13 carnival with former Australian opening batsman Michael Slater coaching the winning Manly side last summer.

Meanwhile, speedway starts its busiest month of the year with a number of meetings at the Lismore Showground.

The final of the Mr Modified Series will run next Saturday night before the World Series Sprintcars on January 13.

There will also be a junior sedan championship on January 18 before two big meetings on the Australia Day long weekend.

lismore speedway lismore u12 cricket carnival summer sport
Lismore Northern Star

