Summer isn't over at Byron Bay Brewery

COCO republic festival is set to bring all day festival vibes to the Byron Bay Brewery.

With two stages and more than ten DJ's and live artists, you will forget it's winter as the summer vibes take over.

Live music by AKOVA will fill your ears in a tropically themed outdoor setting, followed by DJs playing sunny soulful tunes.

The indoor Rave Cave will bring a churning night club experience with Sounds Good sound system providing the beats and a festival quality light show.

Vibes kick off at 1pm-12am Saturday May 27 at the Byron Bay Brewery.

Entry is free until 5pm, $10 after that.