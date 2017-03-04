Summer heatwave hurts farmers as crops are lost

Bill Moss of Dungarubba lost half of his watermelon crop during the summer heatwave.

NEW South Wales has just been put through the ringer in terms of hot weather.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, January and February saw three distinct heatwaves in our state.

The hottest and highest temperatures were recorded over the weekend of February 9-12.

"While the January 1939 southeast Australian heatwave remains one of the most significant in recorded history, the frequency of such intense large-scale heatwaves has increased across spring, summer and autumn, and especially over the last 20 years," the BOM said in a Special Climate Statement.

And while most of us flocked to the beaches, pools or inside to the air-conditioning, farmers and their stock still had to brave the high temperatures.

Dungarubba farmer Bill Moss said the heatwave was devastating for his crops of watermelons, potatoes and pumpkins.

"(The crops) started off alright, but then we had three weeks of 40 degree heat and the watermelons got cooked," he said.

"The potatoes ended up with blight."

Mr Moss said he lost half his watermelon crop and about 80% of potatoes.

"It's the worst year I've ever seen and I've been here for seven years," he said.

"We've had temperatures that have been high for a day or two but this year it was consistent for three weeks.

"Even the cane farmers are struggling."

Mr Moss is stoic despite his losses.

"That's farming isn't it?" he said.

"We are going to struggle for the rest of the year but what else can you do.

"The rain we had the other day was just a tease as it's not enough, hopefully we will get some more."