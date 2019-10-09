Menu
TITLE HOLDERS: Alstonville captain Jessie Jordan with the Summer Youth League Female trophy that her team will aim to defend.
Summer fun for the young guns of soccer

Mitchell Craig
by
9th Oct 2019 3:54 PM
WHILE winter season activities are now in recess, the round ball game continues in various forms, with the Football Far North Coast Summer Youth League about to start.

The competition that was first played in 2007 as a competition for males aged 14-20, has flourished with the support of loyal community partners Tursa Employment and Training.

The introduction of a female competition in 2015 has added to the popularity for players, clubs and supporters.

With a round robin format and no finals, the winner of each competition will be decided by pointscore.

Defending male trophy holders Byron Bay are again predicted to be tough to beat, however the mix of youth and experience always makes the Summer Youth League an intriguing contest.

Nominations for the female competition will see Alstonville and Lismore Thistles start as favourites, but Byron Bay and Goonellabah will likely make this an interesting competition over the nine-game season.

Games are played at club venues each Friday night as 35 minute halves.

The competitions are played with intensity but good spirit and provides a chance for young talented players to participate with more experienced players as a segue towards senior football.

FFNC general Manager Steve Mackney says that the Summer Youth League provides a good lead-up towards Christmas and will ignite a desire for players to return in 2020.

The draw can be found at www.footballfarnorthcoast.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

