Summer footy kicks off soon

FOOTY FEVER: Commencing in February 2019, the new format of Summer 16's will take the place of the AFLQ Summer program for U15 and U16 boys on the Northern Rivers. Adrian Etherson

NEVER too much Aussie Rules on the Northern Rivers.

This seems to be the mantra for young AFL players who will be stoked that the footy game they love is no longer a winter sport.

In fact, its about to get hotter than ever when teams come together to kick the Sherrin between white sticks in less than seven weeks time.

AFL Northern Rivers Juniors Competition administrator, Jacob McPherson, said commencing in February 2019, the new format of Summer 16s will take the place of the AFLQ Summer program for U15 and U16 boys on the Northern Rivers.

"The eight week competition starting Monday February 18th will be held weekly from 6.30pm at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay,” he said.

"Players turning 14, 15 and 16 years old in 2019 will be eligible for the competition.”

He said players turning 15 and 16 years in 2019 can register for $90 per player.

"If a player is turning 14 years old in 2019 you must have been previously invited to attend the AFLQ Summer Program to be eligible to play in the Summer 16s Competition,” he said.

"Players registered for the Summer program will receive an invitation to register for the Summer 16's on the 30th January 2019 which is free of charge.”

McPherson said anyone who is interested but has not received an invitation to participate in the AFLQ Summer Program and wish to be involved please e-mail trent.ryan@afl.com.au

As clubs will battle it out for premiership glory during the Summer 16s, there's not doubt it will help keep young players in top form ahead of the winter season.

And the girls summer program commences at the end of the January.

AFLNR regional manager, Trent Ryan, said the girls program starts Tuesday January 29 and is the umbrella of the Gold Coast Sun Academy..

"Players are nominated by their local club or invited by AFL Queensland and is held at the Cavanbah Centre,” he said.

Register for Summer 16s here - https://membership.sportstg.com/regoform.cgi

More information contact your club or Jacob on jake.mcpherson@afl.com.au

On December 12 the AFL Northern Rivers Juniors will host the AFL9s Regional Finals from 6pm at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay.

The finals will see the top two teams from the four local competitions battle it out for the Regional Premiership and Regional Repacharge Premiership.

There will also be music, $5 pizza slices and $5 gourmet hotdogs.