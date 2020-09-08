Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Suicide video warning: Know what your kids are doing online

by Kylie Lang
8th Sep 2020 3:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two-thirds of parents are failing to monitor their kids online, prompting child safety experts to plead for vigilance as an "extremely graphic" suicide video circulates on social network TikTok.

The disturbing footage of a man taking his life is still being widely shared on the Chinese platform after first streaming live on Facebook.

Act for Kids, a leading charity working to prevent abuse and neglect, said most parents were allowing children unfiltered access to online content, with potentially disastrous consequences.

Spokesman Stephen Beckett said the charity's research showed some 66 per cent of parents did not set passcodes or restrictions on screening devices in the home, while half gave their children unsupervised access online.

"The video of suicide by gunshot is extremely graphic and may cause extreme distress for children who see it," Mr Beckett said.

He advised parents to talk to their children to find out if they had viewed it and to limit social media usage until the offensive video had been removed.

With suicide the leading killer of young Australians age 15-24, parents are being urged to ramp up their supervision.

It comes as schools warn teen suicide has become an "epidemic" and mental health organisations tip a rise of 30 per cent due to the impact of COVID-19.

Cyber safety expert Susan McLean has asked parents to keep older teenagers off the TikTok app and warns the suicide video also is being hidden behind videos of cats.

A TikTok spokeswoman said the network had been trying to remove the video.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks social media tiktok

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

        Premium Content Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

        News WE KNOW the roads are bad on the Northern Rivers, but bad enough to cause a rollover?

        ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’: Call to scrap plans for destructive dam

        Premium Content ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’: Call to scrap plans for destructive dam

        News AN ENVIRONMENTAL group says the water needs of the region could be met by taking a...

        Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        Premium Content Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        News Ballina has been the most searched-for destination in Australia

        ‘Easily one of the finest homes on the market’

        Premium Content ‘Easily one of the finest homes on the market’

        News THERE has been plenty of hype surrounding this Lennox Head property, and the photos...