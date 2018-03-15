'Suicide prevention is everybody's business': How to help

The Strategic Framework for Suicide Prevention aims to help communities like the Northern Rivers face mental health challenges unique to their area.

KEY mental health and other organisations have begun working with the NSW Government on a statewide framework to reduce the rate of suicide across NSW.

Lismore MP Thomas George said Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies announced the Strategic Framework for Suicide Prevention this week, to help communities like the Northern Rivers face mental health challenges unique to their area.

A community consultation will be held on March 29 at the Lismore Gateway Motel from 10am-12.30pm as part of the project.

"Suicide prevention is everybody's business and the NSW Government wants to make sure that no matter who you are or where you live, that you're getting the right help at the right time," Mr George said.

Mrs Davies said NSW Health and the Mental Health Commission of NSW are leading the work, and will develop the integrated suicide prevention framework.

"No parent, friend, family member or community should have to go through the grief of losing a loved one to suicide, and the NSW Government is committed to optimising and coordinating care and interventions so support reaches those who need it."

NSW Mental Health Commissioner Catherine Lourey said the project importantly involves consultation with individuals, communities and mental health stakeholders.

"We are particularly reaching out to those who have survived a suicide attempt or who have experienced the suicide or attempted suicide of a loved one," Ms Lourey said.

An online public survey developed by the commission is also available to the public and will form a vital part of this work.

For more information on the online survey or the consultation go to www.nswmentalhealthcommission.com.au.

If you or someone you know needs crisis support please call Lifeline 13 11 14, MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78, or Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800. For mental health services in the Northern Rivers phone NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.