Sugar shake tests important for bee keepers

April is Sugar Shake Month: The sugar shake test captures bees in a container and coats bees with icing sugar. Sugar particles separate mites from bees, without harming the bees.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has urged beekeepers to help protect their bees from external parasites by running sugar shake tests during April.

DPI Regional Pest Management acting leader, Rebekah Pierce said Sugar Shake Month aims to activate beekeepers across the state to conduct surveillance for exotic mites and parasites.

"The sugar shake test is a quick and easy field method, which is safe for bees and detects external bee parasites, including devastating varroa and tropilaelaps mites,” Ms Pierce said.

"Australia is free of these serious pests and beekeepers can help safeguard their industry by using surveillance techniques to detect any incursions while they are still eradicable.

"The number of beekeepers in NSW has more than doubled in the last six years and beekeeping is growing as a popular pastime and hobby.

"There's strength in numbers and the expanding industry has increased opportunities to detect and defeat any pest incursions.”

Under the Biosecurity Act 2015 all beehives in NSW must be registered with DPI.

Any suspect mites must be reported immediately by calling the DPI exotic plant pest hotline 1800 084 881.

Beekeepers who notice anything unusual in their hives should call the hotline.

Additional information about Sugar Shake Month and external bee parasites is available from the DPI website, www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/biosecurity-bees.