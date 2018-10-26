Menu
Coalition MPs Keith Pitt, Michelle Landry and George Christensen.
Sugar MPs say it's 'time to cane India'

26th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
COALITION MPs from the State's key sugar-growing regions want to take the chop to India's subsidised sugar, and they're calling on the trade minister to act immediately in seeking World Trade Organisation intervention.

The sugar-block, consisting of Queensland MPs George Christensen, Michelle Landry, Warren Entsch, Ken O'Dowd, Keith Pitt and Llew O'Brien, are also calling on the State Labor Government to introduce a food and fibre tariff to reduce power prices for growers.

"We appreciate the immense pressure being put on India by our Trade Minister Simon Birmingham and Assistant Trade Minister Mark Coulton," Member for Dawson George Christensen said.

"But we now need to take India to the WTO for breaking international trade rules.

"The situation for cane farmers is dire. Because of India dumping subsidised sugar onto the world market, the return for cane growers has plummeted to below the cost of production."

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the time for talking was finished. "... the Government needs to act," Mr Pitt said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the need for action was paramount.

"The sugar industry means a great deal to communities all along the Queensland coast; without a decent price, these communities will struggle," Ms Landry said.

"We are standing up for our farmers and standing up for the rules of the global market."

