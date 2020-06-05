Menu
HELPING HANDS. The students of Empire Vale Public School are grateful for their gift of hand and surface sanitiser from the Sunshine Sugar Mill. Photo: Karen Rantissi
News

Sugar mill lends a (clean) hand to 40 local schools

Cath Piltz
5th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
SUNSHINE Sugar Mill has made life a little sweeter for around 40 local schools by donating boxes of their Stay Safe sanitiser in both gel and aerosol form.

>>> Northern Rivers coronavirus stories

Empire Vale Public School teacher, Karen Rantissi, thanked Sunshine Sugar for helping to “keep local students and teachers safe”.

Students at the school have enjoyed a rewarding educational partnership with the Sunshine Sugar Mill, who have worked together to create a sugar-based biofuel and have enjoyed educational tours of the mill and power generating facility.

Year 3 student Blake said he thought Sunshine Sugar was “amazing”.

“We thank you a lot. Thanks for keeping us safe. You have helped us because we were running low of hand sanitiser and you guys have made it so much easier for us to keep our hands clean,” he said.

>>> MORE: Northern Rivers health stories

Sunshine Sugar is the only 100 per cent Australian grown, made and owned sugar producer, and one of the oldest and largest employers in the Northern Rivers.

“We take pride in supporting our local communities and acknowledges the importance of positive relationships and healthy neighbourhoods,” a spokesperson for Sunshine Sugar said.

Staff from the Condong, Broadwater and Harwood sugar mills donated sanitiser to more than 40 schools throughout the region.

“Stay Safe is made by our partner, the 100 per cent Australian and family-owned, Manildra Group.”

Sunshine Sugar added that Manildra was now producing their sanitisers, sprays and disinfectants ‘around-the-clock’ which are 70 per cent alcohol to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Lismore Northern Star

