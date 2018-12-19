Sugar mill boss reveals future plans

GOOD NEWS: Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors has agreed to stay on in the company for another three year term.

THE sugar industry is facing increased pressures from pricing, world supply surplus and extreme weather events.

But in some good news for Northern Rivers-based company Sunshine Sugar, their current chief executive, Chris Connors, is ready for the challenges and has signed another three-year term.

Mr Connors has led the company since 2008.

Sunshine Sugar chairman Jim Sneesby said it was good news.

"He (Mr Connors) has made such great inroads into reshaping Sunshine Sugar as not just a business for the future, but an industry that is well poised to grow and prosper,” he said.

"The business strategy that Chris and his team have put in place is focused on innovation, diversification and long-term sustainability for all participants across the NSW industry.

"Our business has gone from strength to strength under Chris's watch.

"We have a business that provides a safe workplace for its people and a bright future for growers through the embedding of continuous improvement practices and an active pursuit of product diversification and alternate income streams.”

Approaching completion of another strong crushing season, cane growers on the Northern Rivers continue to receive above-market prices for their cane compared to Queensland growers.

Mr Sneesby said this was due to Mr Connors' business management, having spent a decade reshaping the local sugar industry to better ride the ups and downs of an often-volatile global commodity market.

Sunshine Sugar runs a sugar mill at Broadwater, as well as Harwood in the Clarence Valley, and Condong in the Tweed.

The company supports more than 500 farming families and over 1000 direct and indirect employees, contributing over 200 million dollars per annum to the regions' economy.