Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD NEWS: Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors has agreed to stay on in the company for another three year term.
GOOD NEWS: Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors has agreed to stay on in the company for another three year term.
Business

Sugar mill boss reveals future plans

19th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sugar industry is facing increased pressures from pricing, world supply surplus and extreme weather events.

But in some good news for Northern Rivers-based company Sunshine Sugar, their current chief executive, Chris Connors, is ready for the challenges and has signed another three-year term.

Mr Connors has led the company since 2008.

Sunshine Sugar chairman Jim Sneesby said it was good news.

"He (Mr Connors) has made such great inroads into reshaping Sunshine Sugar as not just a business for the future, but an industry that is well poised to grow and prosper,” he said.

"The business strategy that Chris and his team have put in place is focused on innovation, diversification and long-term sustainability for all participants across the NSW industry.

"Our business has gone from strength to strength under Chris's watch.

"We have a business that provides a safe workplace for its people and a bright future for growers through the embedding of continuous improvement practices and an active pursuit of product diversification and alternate income streams.”

Approaching completion of another strong crushing season, cane growers on the Northern Rivers continue to receive above-market prices for their cane compared to Queensland growers.

Mr Sneesby said this was due to Mr Connors' business management, having spent a decade reshaping the local sugar industry to better ride the ups and downs of an often-volatile global commodity market.

Sunshine Sugar runs a sugar mill at Broadwater, as well as Harwood in the Clarence Valley, and Condong in the Tweed.

The company supports more than 500 farming families and over 1000 direct and indirect employees, contributing over 200 million dollars per annum to the regions' economy.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crash ends thieves' 240km joyride in stolen luxury car

    premium_icon Crash ends thieves' 240km joyride in stolen luxury car

    Crime THREE men are still on the run after they stole a Mercedes from a Goonellabah home.

    • 19th Dec 2018 1:30 PM
    First look at weather for Christmas Day

    premium_icon First look at weather for Christmas Day

    Weather Start preparing for the festive day with the likely weather in mind

    'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

    premium_icon 'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

    Surfing World title was within reach, but something went horribly wrong

    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Breaking The man was taken to hospital after this morning's crash

    Local Partners