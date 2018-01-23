Sudden removal of iconic tree at A'ville raises questions

This iconic bottle tree at Alstonville was cut down.

This iconic bottle tree at Alstonville was cut down. Ballina Shire Council

A BALLINA Shire councillor has questioned the sudden removal of an iconic bottle tree in Main St, Alstonville.

The tree was removed last month, but Cr Nathan Willis has prepared a motion for this week's council meeting to call for an expert review of the decision.

He also wants the expert to "determine whether Council's policy and procedures in relation to such actions achieve best practice in balancing public liability, tree preservation and community consultation issues".

"While we await further progress in relation to the Significant Tree Register, a number of recent tree removals are of concern," Cr Willis writes in his motion.

The councillor says he is also concerned the arborist used "dated" academic literature to compile a two-page report on the bottle tree, including a book from 1994 and another book from 1999.

"It seems prudent to engage such an academic expert to undertake a review of this particular tree removal given the Council information in relation to this tree removal which is available for review," Cr Willis writes.

In commenting on the motion, council staff explain the bottle tree had a "significant lean" which resulted in concerns regarding "continued or immediate failure".

"The timing of the reported and observed movement prompted the need for an urgent after-hours inspection from a consulting arborist," the staff comment explains.

"The conclusion in the (arborist) report highlights the primary failure caused by collapse of the root crown.

"During the removal process further evidence of rot and failure was revealed, highlighting that continued failure of the tree was imminent.

"If the Council would like this decision reviewed, the preferred approach would be to seek a peer review of the findings by another local arborist familiar with the operating conditions and local environment or an arborist with expert qualifications or experience in tree risk assessment, such as a professional who regularly provides expert evidence to courts."