Sudden closure of popular cafe and grocery shop

A "FOR lease" sign was pitched out the front of a well known Byron Bay grocer and cafe this week, leaving locals confused by its sudden closure.

Even the landlord of Green Garage, on the corner of Tennyson and Browning Sts, didn't know until Monday morning that the business had gone into liquidation.

Ed Ahern said it was a shame.

"There are a lot of local suppliers that haven't been paid and that's a very hurtful thing in the middle of winter for local businesses, I have great compassion for them," he said.

Mr Ahern has owned the property since 2003 and opened the Green Garage in 2004.

"I started that business and ran it until about 2010 and then some others took over," he said.

While he was disappointed to see it go, he said he wasn't surprised.

"It wasn't being run in a way that was conducive to make a long term profit," Mr Ahern said.

"In businesses you've got to reinvest in them, you've got to reinvent them because competition comes and goes."

Robson Cotter Insolvency Group was named as the liquidator for the business on Monday morning but Mr Ahern said he was not confident he would receive money owed to him and other creditors.

"I have very low expectations," he said.

"I'm disappointed because when people don't pay their bills it is hard on suppliers and landlords.

"But I am excited in another way to move into another fabulous phase for that great property."

In just two days Mr Ahern has been inundated with phone calls from businesses keen to rent out the space.

"It will be back, we've got people fighting over it, there's heaps of interest in it," he said.

"I've probably got 20 inquiries already and maybe half a dozen very strong ones."

"We are negotiating with multiple people at this very minute, so it shouldn't be long until it is up and running, I would of thought."

Mr Ahern said he was optimistic the shop front will reopen very soon with something familiar or brand new and exciting.

"We've had great supporters over many years and we're looking forward to getting a new dynamic and interesting possible tenant in there," he said.

"It's a vibrant position in Byron Bay, someone will go in there and do a fantastic job I'm sure."