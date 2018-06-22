Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Green Garage closed.
Green Garage closed. Christian Morrow
Business

Sudden closure of popular cafe and grocery shop

Samantha Poate
by
22nd Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "FOR lease" sign was pitched out the front of a well known Byron Bay grocer and cafe this week, leaving locals confused by its sudden closure.

Even the landlord of Green Garage, on the corner of Tennyson and Browning Sts, didn't know until Monday morning that the business had gone into liquidation.

Ed Ahern said it was a shame.

"There are a lot of local suppliers that haven't been paid and that's a very hurtful thing in the middle of winter for local businesses, I have great compassion for them," he said.

Mr Ahern has owned the property since 2003 and opened the Green Garage in 2004.

"I started that business and ran it until about 2010 and then some others took over," he said.

While he was disappointed to see it go, he said he wasn't surprised.

"It wasn't being run in a way that was conducive to make a long term profit," Mr Ahern said.

"In businesses you've got to reinvest in them, you've got to reinvent them because competition comes and goes."

Robson Cotter Insolvency Group was named as the liquidator for the business on Monday morning but Mr Ahern said he was not confident he would receive money owed to him and other creditors.

"I have very low expectations," he said.

"I'm disappointed because when people don't pay their bills it is hard on suppliers and landlords.

"But I am excited in another way to move into another fabulous phase for that great property."

In just two days Mr Ahern has been inundated with phone calls from businesses keen to rent out the space.

"It will be back, we've got people fighting over it, there's heaps of interest in it," he said.

"I've probably got 20 inquiries already and maybe half a dozen very strong ones."

"We are negotiating with multiple people at this very minute, so it shouldn't be long until it is up and running, I would of thought."

Mr Ahern said he was optimistic the shop front will reopen very soon with something familiar or brand new and exciting.

"We've had great supporters over many years and we're looking forward to getting a new dynamic and interesting possible tenant in there," he said.

"It's a vibrant position in Byron Bay, someone will go in there and do a fantastic job I'm sure."

business closes byron bay
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    We're the lowest paid workers in the state

    premium_icon We're the lowest paid workers in the state

    News TWO of the five shires in the Northern Rivers are among the poorest paid workers in the state, new figures reveal.

    The century old tradition still happening on a Ballina beach

    premium_icon The century old tradition still happening on a Ballina beach

    Business Each year mullet make their way into the estuary to spawn

    What's next for this controversial mega development?

    premium_icon What's next for this controversial mega development?

    News Opponents could have a long wait before a final decision is made

    Tailgating truckie cops magistrate's fury

    premium_icon Tailgating truckie cops magistrate's fury

    Crime The accused man chose not to front court to explain himelf

    Local Partners