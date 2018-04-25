Sudden closure of Lismore service station

DRIVERS looking to fill up will no longer be able to use the Shell service station on Ballina Rd in Lismore Heights after the outlet shut its doors this week.

A Coles Express representative confirmed the sudden closure of the servo on Monday.

According to the company, the former Ballina Rd team have relocated to the Dawson St outlet.

"We're excited to advise that from Thursday our customers will be able to visit the recently refurbished Coles Express at Dawson Street, which is located close by," the representative said.

"Our Dawson Street site has undergone a significant refurbishment with the installation of new underground tanks, pumps, and a new canopy.

"The team from Ballina Road are relocating to Dawson St and are excited to welcome the customers from Lismore back after a lengthy temporary closure."

The company Viva Energy supplies fuel to the Coles Express service stations although they also carry the Shell branding.