Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUDDEN CLOSURE: The Shell / Coles Express service station on Ballina Rd, Lismore Heights closed suddenly on Monday 23 April.
SUDDEN CLOSURE: The Shell / Coles Express service station on Ballina Rd, Lismore Heights closed suddenly on Monday 23 April. Alison Paterson
News

Sudden closure of Lismore service station

Alison Paterson
by
25th Apr 2018 10:55 AM | Updated: 10:55 AM

DRIVERS looking to fill up will no longer be able to use the Shell service station on Ballina Rd in Lismore Heights after the outlet shut its doors this week.

A Coles Express representative confirmed the sudden closure of the servo on Monday.

According to the company, the former Ballina Rd team have relocated to the Dawson St outlet.

"We're excited to advise that from Thursday our customers will be able to visit the recently refurbished Coles Express at Dawson Street, which is located close by," the representative said.

"Our Dawson Street site has undergone a significant refurbishment with the installation of new underground tanks, pumps, and a new canopy.

"The team from Ballina Road are relocating to Dawson St and are excited to welcome the customers from Lismore back after a lengthy temporary closure."

The company Viva Energy supplies fuel to the Coles Express service stations although they also carry the Shell branding.

lismore northern rivers business northern rivers development service station
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shark sightings close beaches, lifesavers on high alert

    Shark sightings close beaches, lifesavers on high alert

    Breaking "FROM South Ballina to Pottsville, there are large balls of bait fish close to shore and a large number of sharks feeding on them."

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:21 PM
    PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn services

    PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn services

    News From babies to great grandparents, all were there to pay respects

    Ballina KFC is a 'disgrace': YOUR SAY

    Ballina KFC is a 'disgrace': YOUR SAY

    News Locals not surprised that complaints have been made

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    Ross Noble brings latest show to Lismore

    Ross Noble brings latest show to Lismore

    Whats On The comedian's new stand up tour is called El Hablador

    • 25th Apr 2018 1:01 PM

    Local Partners