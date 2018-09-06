Sudden closure of Ballina cafe leaves workers owed thousands

AN EX-EMPLOYEE of a failed Ballina cafe claims she is still owed two weeks worth of wages plus overtime, nearly six weeks after the business shut down.

Denise Vickers was employed as manager at Café Fix by Darren Currie and Jennifer Carol Kennedy from July 2 until August 14, a day after the business was closed.

"I still haven't been paid since August 1," she said.

"I'm destitute and living on $40 for the rest of the week ... I am owed over $2000.

"Jennifer has been in communication only via text ... I ask her about our wages and she says they will pay me tomorrow.

"Tomorrow never comes. The reason I was given about not getting paid is that they went bust."

An ex-employee of Cafe Fix in Ballina is claiming she has been waiting nearly three months to be paid two weeks worth of wages plus overtime, following the business's closure. Google images

Miss Vickers said she had been in contact with the Fair Work Ombudsman and had lodged a case against her former employees.

"Fair Work Australia are suggesting mediation," she said.

"But I don't want that I just want to be paid and have this ordeal over and done with.

"If we don't have our wages paid by Fair Work, we will be going to small claims court.

"It shouldn't have to go this far or that far."

Miss Vickers, who has since moved to Sydney, said her former employers also owed her 73 hours of unpaid overtime.

"I was working from 7am until 3pm five days a week and being paid for 30 hours a week - a set wage.

"I was rostered to work from 7am to 1pm only and for nearly seven weeks I worked that two hours overtime each day. I've got personal logs of that.

"I had been doing at least 10 hours of overtime a week, which I have also not been paid for."

She said her former employees were in Melbourne when they closed the Ballina café.

"The night before they closed I received a call from Jennifer and Darren, saying to shut the café down because centre management of Ballina Central was not going to give them a rent reduction," Miss Vickers said.

"They didn't even come home and close their own business.

"It was a horrible situation."

Darren Currie advised The Northern Star Miss Vickers had been paid and declined to comment further on the matter.

Mr Currie was the previous owner Café Cognito in Goonellabah, which closed suddenly on October 16 2017 and reopened under new owners in February this year.

At the time Mr Currie attributed the closure to personnel issues.