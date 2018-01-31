Sudden closure for backpacker hostel after 45 years

NIMBIN hostel, Nimbin Backpackers at Granny's Farm have closed their doors after 45 years of business.

NIMBIN hostel, Nimbin Backpackers at Granny's Farm have closed their doors after 45 years of business due to "unforeseen circumstances”.

Granny's Farm staff wrote on Facebook yesterday: "Nimbin is a changing place, and with it, Grannies farm is but another casualty.”

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the backpackers is now closed.

"No further bookings will be accepted.

"This is not necessarily a bad thing, as change is part of Nimbin.

"However, we apologise for any inconveniences due to the short notice, and we all hope anyone seeking accommodation has a safe stay in one of the many other businesses.”

The hostel opened in 1973 and offered camping, dormitory accommodation, single rooms, double and triple rooms right though to luxury Queen Suites.

The post attracted comments from many "devastated” and "shocked” customers.

Kathy Lutwyche-Brown: "Very sad to hear this. My son learnt to swim in the pool here 17 years ago as a toddler and we have had many wonderful times here. Best of luck with your new endeavours.”

Leonie Cavenagh: "So sad to read this. I'm blessed to have enjoyed my stay there many times.”

Nathan Campbell: "What? No!!!! Where will I stay every Mardi grass.”