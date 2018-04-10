Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
Basketball

Aussie declares for 2018 NBA Draft

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2018 10:40 AM

SUDANESE-Australian wing, Deng Adel, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and hired an agent.

The hiring of representation means the small forward must remain in the draft and can't return to the University of Louisville, where he spent three seasons.

Adel, 22, announced his decision on Instagram.

He led all Louisville scorers over the course of the 2017-18 season, averaging 15.0 points per game for the 22-14 Cardinals.

Born in what is now South Sudan, Adel fled the war-torn country and moved to Uganda, which set up his eventual move to Australia.

Adel arrived in Melbourne at the age of eight, in 2004.

In 2013, he moved to Florida to attend Victory Rock Prep.

Adel has an NBA body, and has shown impressive athleticism over his time in Lousiville.

One significant knock on his game is his jump-shot, with the 201cm wing shooting just 35 per cent from downtown as a junior.

As of his declaration, Adel isn't listed on any major draft boards.

Related Items

deng adel nba draft university of louisville

Top Stories

    Bad bin behaviour: We won't collect it, says council

    Bad bin behaviour: We won't collect it, says council

    Council News DOES your bin look like this? Then you'll have to deal with it yourself, because the council's had enough.

    NOW OPEN: With six new bridges, Lions Rd is finally ready

    NOW OPEN: With six new bridges, Lions Rd is finally ready

    Council News Why did the rooster cross the bridge? Because council staff fixed it

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    Free fitness classes on offer at Goonellabah

    Free fitness classes on offer at Goonellabah

    Community Feeling guilty after eating all that Easter chocolate?

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:30 AM
    Could you be the next Casino Beef Week Queen?

    Could you be the next Casino Beef Week Queen?

    Whats On Find out if you have what it takes to become Richmond Valley royalty

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners