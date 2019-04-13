‘Suck it up’: wife’s brutal advice for hobbled Day

Jason Day lines up a putt on the 18th during his second round of the Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

ELLIE Day had a simple message for her moping husband: "It's the Masters - suck it up".

After shooting a five-under par 67 to claim a share of the lead at Augusta, injured Australian Jason Day revealed the morning spur from his wife that clicked him into gear.

"I can't complain about it too much," Day said of his ongoing back pain.

"She's birthed three children and I haven't, so she's a lot stronger as a person than me with regards to pain and I just hit a little white golf ball around a course.

"I've got to listen to that … she's in my corner."

Day admitted he had considered withdrawing after his first round because of inflammation in his lower spine.

He said he had been having regular epidurals, including a jab last week, and iced through the night.

"I said to my caddie, Luke, 'If this stays the same pain … I'll probably end up withdrawing,'" he said.

"Pain is a funny thing … everybody's pain threshold is different.

"Every day I feel like I wake up with aches.

"I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure I have longevity in the game, and that's something I need to focus on now than ever before."

Jason Day on the second hole of his second round. Picture: Kevin C Cox/Getty

Day said he was blowing up balloons in the morning to help overcome his pain.

"This is going to sound weird - I have to get my rib cage back in position," he said.

"So my rib cage - when my back was sore last week, my rib cage was out … you look at the back line of where my pants are on the back, you could see my hips were kind of shifted and tilted.

"I blow into balloons in certain positions to try and get my rib cage down."

He said he first suffered back pain at age 13.

Asked if he had considered surgery, Day said: "No, no, no … I want to stay away from that as much as possible.

"Once you've cut yourself, you can't undo what you've done in there."