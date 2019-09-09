‘Such a beautiful soul’: Tributes for shooting victim

Ivona Jovanovic was shot dead at a Gold Coast home on Sunday night. Picture: Facebook

On Sunday night Ivona Jovanovic was watching the sun go down as she cuddled her dog on Burleigh Hill.

Less than two hours later she was dead.

The bubbly 27-year-old was shot dead at a Highland Park home as she got ready to go out with friends.

Ivona Jovanovic with her dog on Burleigh Hill the day she died. Picture: Instagram @ivonaajovanovic

Forensic police remain at the Renfrew Dr home, scouring the property for clues to what happened.

A man is assisting police with inquiries.

Meanwhile an eerie message sits idly on Ms Jovanovic's Facebook page.

"Sometimes bad things happen to good people," the message reads.

Ivona Jovanovic died in hospital after being shot in the stomach. Picture: Instagram @ivonaajovanovic

In the week leading up to her death the prolific social media user documented business meetings in Sydney and drinks at Nineteen at the Star in Broadbeach.

Friends described Ms Jovanovic as a "kind-hearted person" and were shocked to hear of her sudden death as news broke this morning.

Ivona Jovanovic shared a selfie the day of her death. Picture: Instagram @ivonaajovanovic

On Instagram friends flooded Ms Jovanovic's most recent post - a photo with her dog from Saturday night - with heart-shaped emojis.

"Rest easy Von," one wrote.

"Such a beautiful soul," said another.

Allaina Vader, fiancee of ex-Hells Angels bikie Ben Geppert, whose brother was slain in a Gold Coast dog park last week, shared a photo of Ms Jovanovic on Instagram and expressed her sadness.

"So sad to hear about your death," she wrote.

"Absolutely horrific and I can't believe it.

"Fly high angel.

"This is the worst month of my life. What is happening? I was just speaking to you. My heart is already hurting, now this."

Ivona Jovanovic regularly shared her life on social media. Picture: Instagram @ivonaajovanovic

"Goodbyes are not forever," another friend posted on Instagram.

"Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I will miss you until we meet again.

"I will always remember this beautiful smile and laughter we shared. You're a star and you will be dearly missed."

"Another angel taken too early," Sequoia Stewart added on Facebook.

Madison Gordon said Ms Jovanovic was "a beautiful girl, inside and out".

Brooklyn Jade said she would be missed by "so many".

"I never thought last week would be the last time I'd ever speak to you," she wrote.

"Any life lost is a tragedy, but the world has lost an amazing woman in such a terrible way."