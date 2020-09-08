Suburbs to be impacted by NBN change on Friday

Work to install the NBN in the Tweed Shire will restart on Friday.

Work to install the NBN in the Tweed Shire will restart on Friday.

AN AGREEMENT has been reached for disconnection activities to recommence later this week for NBN installation on the Tweed.

The upgrade of the telecommunications infrastructure will restart on September 11 after a moratorium on the disconnection activities from March 19 to June 30.

The work will replace most of the existing phone and internet services in Tweed Shire after an

agreement was reached between NBN, Telstra, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The suburbs affected from Friday are Bray Park, Murwillumbah, Banora Point, Fingal Head, Terranora, Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South and Coolangatta.

This means business owners or residents should contact their telco provider to see if their internet or phone service will be interrupted.

An NBN spokesman said it was important, particularly for those who rely on special features fitted on their current landline connection, including medical and security alarms.

Other critical business services that could be interrupted include EFTPOS terminals and fire alarms.

"Businesses with affected services are encouraged to migrate to the NBN to minimise disruption to their operations," the spokesman said.

While most existing services will be replaced by the NBN, there are some services that should not be impacted including those services provided over non-NBN fibre networks.

NBN co head of state and social media Jane McNamara said many homes and businesses in Tweed Shire and surrounds had already connected to an NBN service and this was the final stage of the transition to the network.

"If you have any special equipment that operates on your current landline, it's important you talk with your phone and internet provider to get the right support when moving across," she said.

"It's particularly important for anyone with a medical alarm, auto-dialler or emergency call button to register these devices on NBN's Medical Alarm Register. Some devices may not be compatible with the NBN network so if you or a loved one have a medical device, speak to the device provider and your phone and internet provider as soon as possible to seek further guidance."

Ms McNamara said technicians would undertake COVID-19 safe measures and would call in advance when approaching a premises.