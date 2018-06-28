Suburban home converted into a hydroponic house
A MAN arrrested during a drug raid in South Lismore yesterday, where an estimated $280,000 worth of cannabis was seized, will face court today.
Police seized 70 cannabis plants at the house at about 10am yesterday , after officers from Richmond Police District attended the Crown Street home following inquiries.
Police will allege in court the property, had been converted into a hydroponic house.
Following the arrest of a 37-year-old man, police executed a search warrant and seized 70 cannabis plants, 124 cannabis cuttings, and 6.9kgs of loose cannabis, which have an estimated potential street value of more than $280,000.
The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with cultivating a prohibited plant - commercial quantity, supplying cannabis, possessing a prohibited plant, and possessing a prohibited drug (x2).
He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.