DRUG RAID: Some of the cannabis plants police took from a residence in Crown St, South Lismore, on Wednesday morning.
DRUG RAID: Some of the cannabis plants police took from a residence in Crown St, South Lismore, on Wednesday morning.
Crime

Suburban home converted into a hydroponic house

28th Jun 2018 5:26 AM

A MAN arrrested during a drug raid in South Lismore yesterday, where an estimated $280,000 worth of cannabis was seized, will face court today.

Police seized 70 cannabis plants at the house at about 10am yesterday , after officers from Richmond Police District attended the Crown Street home following inquiries.

Police will allege in court the property, had been converted into a hydroponic house.

Following the arrest of a 37-year-old man, police executed a search warrant and seized 70 cannabis plants, 124 cannabis cuttings, and 6.9kgs of loose cannabis, which have an estimated potential street value of more than $280,000.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with cultivating a prohibited plant - commercial quantity, supplying cannabis, possessing a prohibited plant, and possessing a prohibited drug (x2).

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

