Suburban club is hit hard by flood

DAMAGE CONTROL: Tantitha Bowling Club under water from a flood in 2013. Bowls Queensland has a disatet relief fund for its clubs. Mike Knott BUN300113GRG3

TOWNSVILLE'S Suburban club, among the hardest hit of the northern bowls clubs by recent flood devastation, estimates it will take two months to repair the damage.

Club members have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to clear the debris.

The club says on Facebook: "Mother Nature threw all she had at us. She damaged our clubhouse, she damaged our green, she damaged our bowls shop and she damaged our memories. Now we will respond. We will repair our green, we will repair our shop and we will create new memories.”

Another Suburban comment shows that despite their troubles they retain a sense of humour: "The beer man came and fixed all the connections so that the beer can flow freely. That will be a relief to a few members.”

Townsville, never short of a downpour, received a record rainfall - a year of it in just 10 days.

South of Townville, at Giru, the bowls club's green that had just undergone a major renovation was underwater for a week. More hard work by club members and it's estimated the green will make a full recovery.

Clubs were bracing themselves against further cyclones that could undo their hard work.

Northern clubs that were affected will be aided by Bowls Qld's disaster relief fund. The state body is calling for financial support from the bowling community.

MY VIEW ON...... FLOOD DAMAGE

THE Lismore area, well familiar with floods, will have empathy towards North Queensland bowls clubs who have been facing recent devastation. The clubs up there all report members "rolling up their sleeves” to repair the damage.

Recurring cyclones must be disheartening when the volunteers might have to do it all over again.

North Queenslanders are a hardy race who annually are threatened by nature's elements. Yet they continue to not only fight back when everything they value is being wrecked but are able to retain a sense of humour.

If floods can instil that sort of club spirit, despite the devastation they at least are doing some good.

The fact that the state body has a disaster relief fund must be some comfort to those that are struggling to recover. Bowlers everywhere, noted for their generosity for charities, no doubt will be anxious to contribute in answer to Bowls Qld's call for financial assistance.

Worthy cause

WOMEN bowlers have had a worthy charity project since 1961 called Bowl for Others which they say is "helping change the world a dollar at a time”. Now they're increasing the voluntary donation to $2.

They say: "Two dollars doesn't buy a lot but for the ladies at Bowl for Others, two dollars is the difference between continuing the philanthropic work that they had done for over 56 years or slowly watching yet another institution pale into redundancy.”

Pennant leaderboard

BALLINA has shot to the lead in top grade pennants after downing Ocean Shores by 11 shots in the third round.

In second place, equal with defending premier Kingscliff, is Casino RSM with a 39-shot whitewash of Pottsville.

Kingscliff had a third round bye.

Standings are: Ballina 18.5 points, Casino RSM 11, Kingscliff 11, Pottsville 8, Ocean Shores 1.5.

The draw for this Saturday is: Kingscliff v Casino RSM, Ocean Shores v Pottsville, Ballina bye.

In the two-sectional No 2s, Evans Head leads East Lismore by 1.5 points in 2As. In 2B Casino RSM has a two-point lead over Lismore Heights.

Leaders in other grades - No 3: Alstonville 26.5, Lismore City 20.5. No 4: Lismore Heights 21, Ballina RSL 19. No 5: Ballina 28, Lennox Head 21. No 6: Evans Head 19.5, Kuogle 17.5. No 7: Ballina RSL 26, Ballina 21.

Defending champions

THE Casino RSM team of D Popp/D Ball/B Eichorn will defend the NRDBA Open district triples title they won last year when the event starts at Ballina RSL on April 14.

They will be up against South Lismore's T Houghton/I Martin/ S Brecard in the first round.

Fifteen teams will contest the Open title with the finals at the same venue on May 5.

The Reserves and Seniors also will open their competition on April 14 - the Reserves at East Lismore; the Seniors at Lismore Workers Sports. After the first two rounds on April 14 both disciplines will move to Ballina RSL on May 5 for the finals.

Colour controversy

AT the Coolangatta club's recent 70th year celebrations, memories of the 'colour ban' were revived. It happened in 1985 at the club's Master of Masters tournament when its bowlers wore coloured shirts for the first time.

This attracted television coverage and a telegram from the then Royal Queensland Bowls Association. "Get the colour off the greens,” the telegram said and suspended the club from holding a registered event for one year.

It was five years before the RQBA approved the use of colour on the greens.

Look what's happening now - more colour than at a paint decorator's picnic.

Entries open

ENTRIES from men bowlers are open for the qualifying rounds for the 2019 Australian indoor singles. From play at Warilla and Cessnock clubs on May 3-6, nine players will qualify for the major event at Tweed Heads on August 25-29. Those selected will receive financial assistance towards attending the championship. The Australian indoor singles champ will represent Australia in the World Cup.

Live coverage

FOR the second year in a row the nation's most prestigious and richest bowls event, the Australian Open, will be simulcast live on SBS and Fox Sports. The finals of the men's and women's singles will be featured on June 13-14 from 11.30am-4.30pm.

This is part of a Bowls Australia announcement that our game will enjoy increased TV coverage this year by the two channels.