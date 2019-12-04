Subtle traits that prove you’re a bogan

You know you're a bogan when … you have Sunnyboys in the freezer.

THEY'RE the quintessential things most of us have grown up saying or doing.

And while they might not be crushed velvet and wraparound shades 'full bogan', they're enough to place you in the front yard next door.

Facebook group Subtle Bogan Traits has been sharing a regular list of things that classify you as an Aussie dag on its page.

From having Sunnyboys in the freezer to getting a free cheerio from the deli, the list is a long one.

And if those weren't enough, a further list has been shared on the Daly Waters Pub page.

The pub in the Northern Territory starts the list you know you're an Aussie when …

Here's a list of other classics on the Subtle Bogan Traits page:

• Asking your parents for a big present and saying 'it can be for my birthday and Christmas'

• Telling people you live in a bogan suburb and then immediately backing it up with "the nice part" of said suburb

• Getting your presents wrapped at the shopping centre for a gold coin donation

• Being told to stay in your room while mum mops the floor

• Getting $10 from mum to buy a Mother's Day gift from the school stall and only buying a $4 mug and spending the rest at the canteen

• Going to the tip and saying you've only got green waste then continuing to throw several car batteries and broken pedestal fans

• Getting a free cheerio from the deli

• Pronouncing the 'j' in jalapeño

• The "ahhh" sounds you make after you drink a cold drink

• Getting your mum to take your demerit points

• Packing underwear for a holiday like you're planning on peeing yourself twice a day.

• Writing an anniversary post for yourself and your partner on Facebook and including the phrase "we've had our ups and downs but..."

• Referring to your disgustingly overweight body as the "The rig"

• "My mum said she can drop us off if yours can pick us up"

• Using the tea towel as an oven mitt

• Using the ice cream container as a bowl when there's not much ice cream left

• Putting coasters under wonky tables at the pub

• Ditto black electrical tape on the back of the TV remote to keep the batteries in

• Measuring things in foot by imagining Subway sandwiches

• Saying "around the corner" no matter how far it really is

• Driving and thinking every Holden Commodore is an undercover cop

• Having indoor thongs and outdoor thongs

• Learning about drugs in a Healthy Harold van

• Giving mum a mug for Mother's Day, birthday, Christmas

• Getting nervous when driving past cops even though you have done nothing wrong

• Throwing a sheet over an old couch to make it look good

• Having to get your room approved by mum after you've cleaned it so you can go play

• Bringing a plate of food to a family BBQ

• Saying " I know you are, I said you are, but what am I" was the ultimate insult as a kid

• Saying "no offence but" then continuing on to say something extremely offensive

• The two beeps when leaving a mate's place

• Ripping off the lid of your pie and eating it first

• Having Calvin Klein jocks from Bali

• Having sips of dad's beer

• Accidentally calling the teacher mum

• Posting a pic captioned "take me back", one week after your Bali holiday

Do any of these sound familiar? Add your own bogan traits in the comments below.