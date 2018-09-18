Menu
RFS crews have been working to contain a fire on Boorabee Creek Rd. North Casino Rural Fire Brigade
'Substantial fines apply': fire service warns landowners

Liana Turner
by
18th Sep 2018 5:03 PM

LANDHOLDERS have been scolded for being irresponsible with fire after two incidents near Lismore and Kyogle.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews had in recent days been working on fires at Boorabee Creek Rd in Boorabee Park and Rifle Range Rd at Tuncester, which have burnt through about 48 and 14 hectares respectively.

He said they'd been working to secure containment lines in "rough country” at the Boorabee Park fire.

"We're hoping to have that contained this afternoon or tomorrow,” he said.

He said the Tuncester fire was under control, although some properties had been impacted by smoke earlier.

Insp Ainsworth said both incidents appeared to be caused by "irresponsible use of fire”.

He reminded landowners they now require a fire permit, and if they do have one they're responsible for ensuring fires do not escape.

"You do need a fire permit ... and substantial fines do apply,” he said.

Firefighters from Far North Coast crews have meanwhile been called to a grass fire on Frasers Rd at Mullumbimby Creek.

