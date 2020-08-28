Menu
A DA has been received by Lismore City Council for a five lot sub division on Main St, Clunes.
News

Subdivision to provide house lots in the heart of Clunes

Cathy Adams
28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
PLANS for a five-lot subdivision in the heart of Clunes have been lodged with Lismore City Council.

The council received the development application for the village subdivision on August 18.

Plans show the property at 62 Main St will be divided into five blocks ranging in size - the largest block at 9190sq m surrounds an existing house, and the other blocks range in size at, 3790sq m, 3600sq m 3530sq m, and 5370sq m.

 

 

Plans for a proposed 5-lot sub division in Clunes.
Plans for a proposed 5-lot sub division in Clunes.

 

 

 

Access to the block with existing house is off Main St, and the other four will have access from Booyong Rd.

The development is estimated to cost $65,000.

 

DA for new subdivision on Main St, Clunes.
DA for new subdivision on Main St, Clunes.

 

The DA says it is mainly cleared land, currently used as a holding paddock for horses.

The plans were lodged by town planner Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of J and N Cameron.

