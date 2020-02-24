Menu
Rappville post the October bushfire. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Business

Subcontractors and small businesses wanted for bushfire clean-up

Susanna Freymark
24th Feb 2020 9:38 AM
THE NSW Government has appointed Laing O’Rourke to co-ordinate the clean-up of fire damaged residential and eligible commercial properties in Richmond Valley.

This includes both insured and uninsured properties.

They are accepting expressions of interest from local suppliers and subcontractors that may have capability and capacity to provide goods and services in affected regions.

The clean-up of bushfire-impacted properties includes:

  • Removal of known hazardous materials, including asbestos
  • Removal of materials destroyed by bush fire and hazardous trees
  • With the consent of building owners, removal of concrete slab foundations.

Laing O’Rourke will work with subcontractors and local small businesses to ensure they are engaged in the delivery of the clean-up process – providing much-needed stimulus to local economies.

  • Information about work packages and submitting an EOI is available through the icngateway website
