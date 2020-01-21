Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW SAFETY MEASURE: Lismore City Council have installed permanent sandstone barriers, which can double as seating, to replace the temporary orange crash barriers at the Quad. Photo: Lismore City Council
NEW SAFETY MEASURE: Lismore City Council have installed permanent sandstone barriers, which can double as seating, to replace the temporary orange crash barriers at the Quad. Photo: Lismore City Council
News

‘Stylish’ solution to danger zone in Lismore CBD

Jackie Munro
21st Jan 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING two separate incidents of cars driving across The Quad in Lismore, Lismore City Council has installed a new safety barrier.

The council said “stylish” sandstone barriers have replaced the temporary orange crash barriers at the Quad, and also double as seating.

Lismore City Council’s major recreation and cultural facilities manager Tony Duffy said the orange barriers were installed as a temporary measure in October after two cars separately jumped the kerb and drove across The Quad.

“The safety of our community comes first and we don’t want to run the risk of injury or worse, so the temporary barriers were installed,” he said.

The new sandstone barriers which now encircle the Quad were lowered into place last week. A boom gate has also been installed for approved vehicle access.

The barrier was designed to allow easy pedestrian access to the grass and Regional Art Gallery.

“The new sandstone blocks look terrific and are a great improvement from what was there,” Mr Duffy said.

“When the temporary ones were installed, a lot of the feedback we got from the community was that they wanted something that could also be used as street furniture.

“Not everyone wants to sit on the grass so it’s great that people now have that option.”

lismore lismore city council northern rivers councils the quad

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        premium_icon Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        News STRONG demand for hobby farms and lifestyle properties has created a spike in rural land values.

        Girl's lip severed in 'horrific' dog attack outside pub

        premium_icon Girl's lip severed in 'horrific' dog attack outside pub

        Crime A girl was bitten on the face while trying to pat a stranger's dog.

        The surprising whooping cough stats from the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon The surprising whooping cough stats from the Northern Rivers

        News “The primary aim of whooping cough control is to protect infants"