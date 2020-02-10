Stylish and sustainable: Kombi gets electric transformation

Byron Bay based EV Classic have just launched one of Australia's first Electric VW Kombis.

Byron Bay based EV Classic have just launched one of Australia's first Electric VW Kombis.

ONE of Australia’s first electric VW Kombis has been launched in Byron Bay,

Byron Bay based EV Classic, a sister company to Byron Bay Kombis and a partnership of Retro Campervans and run by Alex Bosin, have just launched the vehicle.

VW Kombis are a full time passion for Mr Bosin and his wife, Brita, based in the Byron Shire.

While an electric vehicle (EV) conversion might seem straightforward, it can be a tricky task.

But Mr Bosin’s passion and skill in everything Volkswagen, which began when he was a teenager, helped him with the recent successful effort.

After learning to drive in a Kombi, he’s had an ongoing curiosity for tinkering with classic cars.

Byron Bay based EV Classic have just launched one of Australia's first Electric VW Kombis.

Growing up in Germany, his love for the brand grew alongside his interest in engineering and sustainable energy.

“If you have a classic car that you want to preserve with little to no maintenance and like the idea of helping the environment, then an EV conversion might be a great solution for you”, Mr Bosin said.

“We are going in small steps and we don’t need a vehicle which replaces all petrol run cars, but we DO need awareness to build up a future where we have better technology for an environmentally friendly system.

“It would be fantastic to see our community in particular be the leader in electric cars for short run, everyday community uses.”

Byron Bay based EV Classic have just launched one of Australia's first Electric VW Kombis.

Mr Bosin studied physics at university and worked as a design and verification engineer before arriving in Byron Bay with his wife in 2008.

The high VW-per-capita rate in the seaside town was a big drawcard for him.

After his first child arrived, he left work as an engineering consultant and launched a Kombi-based wedding transportation and sightseeing tours business.

Following this, he launched a VW vintage car rental operation before bringing together his passions with the recent conversion effort.

Mr Bosin said while he’s converted a Kombi personally, he can do the same with most classic cars.

“An EV conversion is ideal for those who love to cruise in their classic surf wagon on the weekends, head to their local markets or the beach,” he said.

“It is ideal for local, everyday transport.”

While costs will vary with each car, a conversion will set you back in the realm of $30,000 to $35,000.