Kyogle Preschool is appealing for public information, after the Child care centre fence was vandalised on Saturday night.
'Stupid behaviour': Vandals cause damage at preschool

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
1st Oct 2019 11:30 AM

KYOGLE Preschool is calling for public assistance after the Child care centre's fence was vandalised over the weekend.

Tracee Walters took to social media to appeal to any witnesses who may have seen anything on Saturday night.

"If anyone has information about who did this to our Kyogle Preschool fence last night I would really appreciate it,” she posted to Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page.

"This has happened to us before, after an event in town.

"We are a not-for-profit community preschool.

"We can't afford to keep fixing the damage caused by stupid behaviour. We just want it repaired so it is safe for our children.”

Ms Walters asked for anyone with information to private message her on Facebook.

