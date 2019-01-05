Stunt team ready for speedway show

UP AND AWAY: Zac Mackenzie from the Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team goes to the air.

UP AND AWAY: Zac Mackenzie from the Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team goes to the air. Contributed

THE Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team, which will perform tonight at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway, say the circuit's "run-off” area is ideal to accommodate their high-speed ramp jumps.

The most important factor for the riders is to ensure the circuit layout is big enough to accommodate the speeds attained in their high flying acrobatics with adequate "pull up” space after the stunt.

The run-off area for the FMX acrobatic team at Lismore is ideal for the team to perform its spectacular, high-flying somersaults with complete safety.

The FMX thrill seekers will share billing on this evening's program with the wheel hiking V8 Dirt Modifieds which will highlight the racing part of the program with the final of the Mr Modified Series.

Meanwhile, FMX riders took time out to inspect the ground prior to their performance and are happy the layout allows them to carry out their complete repertoire of stunts.

Reverse flips, twists, tumbles, somersaults and straight out high speed ramp jumps are all part of their show.

"The Aussie FMX Team comprise professional riders who know their job and what is required to put on a performance that is also safe to demonstrate their superb skills,” promoter David Lander said.

"They work hard on their routines and have some wonderful high-flying acts that are truly magnificent.”

While bike riders have a desire to do flips, that is the last thing the speedway drivers want contesting the final of the Mr Modified Series.

Staying on a straight and narrow path is the prime requirement for V8 Dirt Modified competitors.

The man who takes the points advantage into this evening's Mr Modified Series final is former national titleholder Jai Stephenson who is currently in red hot form.

He took out the opening round at the Lismore circuit on Boxing Day while earlier this week his winning ways continued with victory in the Peter Britten 44 tribute race at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway.

He started out of position 18 in the field and came through for the win in what rates one of his best-ever drives.

Racing for street stocks, four cylinder, junior and production sedans also will be featured. All children aged 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted free.