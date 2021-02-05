Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Allison Langdon injured (Today)
News

Stunt goes wrong: Today host ‘badly hurt’

by Andrew Bucklow
5th Feb 2021 11:22 AM

Today Show co-host Allison Langdon is in hospital after being injured while filming a stunt yesterday afternoon.

Langdon was missing as the Today show broadcast from Burleigh Heads this morning with Leila McKinnon stepping in as a replacement.

Addressing Langdon's absence, Karl Stefanovic said: "She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly. She's in hospital this morning."

The Today show aired some footage from the hydrofoiling accident that showed Langdon floating on her back in water while being attended to by two men.

Langdon floating injured in the water.
Langdon floating injured in the water.

A Nine spokesperson told news.com.au: "Ally hurt her leg after landing awkwardly during filming a story yesterday and was sent to hospital.

"She is expected to return home to Sydney over the weekend. We wish her well and a speedy recovery.

"We thank Leila McKinnon for taking a late night call to join Karl for the Today OB [outside broadcast] at Burleigh Heads."

Allison Langdon after the mishap.
Allison Langdon after the mishap.

At the start of Today Extra, Sylvia Jeffreys joked that Langdon injured herself deliberately, saying: "A lot of people have done a lot of things to avoid Karl but I think this one really takes the cake."

Also, if you've never heard of a hydrofoil before, Surf Today explains: "A hydrofoil is a long and hydrodynamically designed fin with wings. The beauty of it is that it mitigates the effects of the wind on the surface of the water, reducing friction and allowing you to angle at 90 degrees in less than a second."

Today show co-host injured during hydro foil segment.
Today show co-host injured during hydro foil segment.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Stunt goes wrong: Today host 'badly hurt'

More Stories

allison langdon editors picks stunt television today show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14-room Ballina mansion to go under the hammer

        Premium Content 14-room Ballina mansion to go under the hammer

        Property The 135-year-old property will go to auction this weekend, and there has been plenty of interest from potential buyers.

        Pregnant woman’s desperate battle to find a home

        Premium Content Pregnant woman’s desperate battle to find a home

        News The Northern Rivers’ housing crisis is hitting hard

        Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

        Premium Content Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

        Crime A bartender and Instagram “influencer” was among a group monitored for months...

        Push for public servants to come here despite housing crisis

        Premium Content Push for public servants to come here despite housing crisis

        News NSW Deputy Premier plans to help cut red tape to make sure regional jobs thrive.