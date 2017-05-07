Stunning view of the wetlands

AERIAL BEAUTY: Jack Wood flies a drone over inaccessible land at the Casino wetlands and records. INSET: Images from the drone camera.

THE beauty of the wetlands in Casino was not truly visible until drone footage revealed what was hidden behind reeds and weeds.

Jack Wood from 88.9FM launched a drone over the Jabiru Geenebeinga wetlands on Sunday and pools of water were clearly visible.

Photographer Donna Marie Colbrelli Adams, Nicholas Colbrelli Adams, Peter Adams and Matthew Danks watched the small white drone zoom into the air to the height of 3km and what the drone "saw” was relayed to an iPad operated by Mr Wood.

Ms Colbrelli Adams' photographs of bird life sparked a Save Our Wetlands campaign and a support group met on Saturday to form a steering panel to work out what needed to be done to restore and preserve the wetlands.

"I'm going to help mow and whipper-snip but we need to do it correctly,” Mr Adams said.

"It's in a degraded state,” Mr Danks said.

GET INVOLVED

There is a working bee at the wetlands on Mother's Day at 10am with a 'bring your own' picnic. There will be a walk through the wetlands led by David Griffith from Conservation Volunteer Australia and scientist Michael Wood from Southern Cross University.