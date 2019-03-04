Stunning portrait places Star snapper alongside world's best

Marc Stapelberg on the hunt for images while on a trip to Namibia in southern africa.

Marc Stapelberg on the hunt for images while on a trip to Namibia in southern africa. Contributed

NORTHERN STAR photographer Marc Stapelberg has won the Australian section of the Sony World Photography Awards.

With more than 327,000 images entered into the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards from 62 countries across the globe, the award recognises some of the best photography in the world.

Included in the list was Stapelberg, the recipient of the 2019 Australia National Award.

As part of the prestigious and internationally renowned Sony World Photography Awards, the National Awards program demonstrates Sony's commitment to supporting local photographic talent by recognising the work of local photographers and promoting it on a global scale.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Stapelberg's image 'Untitled' was selected as the single best image taken by any photographer of Australian nationality and living in Australia, entered into the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards.

Untitled, by Marc Stapelberg, National Awards Winner, Australia, 2019 Sony World Photography Awards. Contributed

Stapelberg is a photojournalist based in Lismore and has worked in the industry for 14 years, and been honoured multiple times in international competitions.

The striking winning portrait captures a local man called Steven Walker who has worked in Landcare for the past 15 years.

Speaking of his achievement, Stapelberg said: "I am absolutely humbled to be selected to be among such incredibly talented image makers from across the world.

"Most people on the planet have been exposed to photography and there are very few who have not been profoundly moved by a photograph in one way or another."