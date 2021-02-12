Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Stunning plans to restore art deco hall to former glory

Rebecca Lollback
11th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of Casino’s most iconic buildings, the civic hall, is set to be restored to its former glory as a performing arts and culture hub.

Richmond Valley Council is currently seeking community feedback on the draft master plan for the 84-year-old art deco building.

Progress has already been made on some aspects.

There are new wall-mounted fans, the art deco lighting on the ceiling and pillars has been restored and there have been electrical upgrades and internal plastering and painting.

But there’s a lot more work to do.

The Casino civic hall.
The Casino civic hall.

According to the master plan, which was prepared by STEA in consultation with experts, council staff and the community, some of the key aspects will include:

Demolition of the existing public toilets and foyer and the provision of a new foyer

Restoration of the facade of the current hall to its former art deco expression

Investigation of seating options to provide maximum flexibility

Investigation of appropriate technical theatre fit, including lighting sound and stage rigging

Provision of an appropriate ventilation/airconditioning/heating system

Review of required accessibility provisions

Review of the back of house arrangements to improve stage access, amenities and dressing requirements

Reconsideration of the kitchen, supper hall, kiosk, bar, in general food and drink service facilities throughout the complex

Consideration of acoustic treatments.

A draft master plan has been developed for the Casino civic hall.
A draft master plan has been developed for the Casino civic hall.

“The hall is substantially sound and a fine example of art deco halls throughout Australia,” the report states

“It is certainly worthy of upgrade to ensure its heritage is preserved whilst meeting theatre technical and patron needs with particular emphasis on safety and equity of access for all abilities.”

art deco casino northern rivers community northern rivers development richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Undeniably one of Australia’s most spectacular properties’

        Premium Content ‘Undeniably one of Australia’s most spectacular properties’

        News There’s a helipad and runway, extensive wine cellar, 10-person spa and gold-class cinema. ***TAKE A LOOK INSIDE***

        Fisheries issues stop work order for beach sandbagging

        Premium Content Fisheries issues stop work order for beach sandbagging

        News The order for a popular Byron resort is in place for 40 days.

        Moving to this estate? You may have to pay higher rates

        Premium Content Moving to this estate? You may have to pay higher rates

        News This council has applied to IPART for a rate rise.

        Developer seeks to pave the way for $37 million community

        Premium Content Developer seeks to pave the way for $37 million community

        Council News An application for road upgrades foreshadows plans for an “intentional...