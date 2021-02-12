Stunning plans to restore art deco hall to former glory

One of Casino’s most iconic buildings, the civic hall, is set to be restored to its former glory as a performing arts and culture hub.

Richmond Valley Council is currently seeking community feedback on the draft master plan for the 84-year-old art deco building.

Progress has already been made on some aspects.

There are new wall-mounted fans, the art deco lighting on the ceiling and pillars has been restored and there have been electrical upgrades and internal plastering and painting.

But there’s a lot more work to do.

The Casino civic hall.

According to the master plan, which was prepared by STEA in consultation with experts, council staff and the community, some of the key aspects will include:

● Demolition of the existing public toilets and foyer and the provision of a new foyer

● Restoration of the facade of the current hall to its former art deco expression

● Investigation of seating options to provide maximum flexibility

● Investigation of appropriate technical theatre fit, including lighting sound and stage rigging

● Provision of an appropriate ventilation/airconditioning/heating system

● Review of required accessibility provisions

● Review of the back of house arrangements to improve stage access, amenities and dressing requirements

● Reconsideration of the kitchen, supper hall, kiosk, bar, in general food and drink service facilities throughout the complex

● Consideration of acoustic treatments.

A draft master plan has been developed for the Casino civic hall.

“The hall is substantially sound and a fine example of art deco halls throughout Australia,” the report states

“It is certainly worthy of upgrade to ensure its heritage is preserved whilst meeting theatre technical and patron needs with particular emphasis on safety and equity of access for all abilities.”