Stunning history in Stanley Cup first

THE worst losing streak in Stanley Cup history is over with the St Louis Blues snapping a 53-year drought.

Having previously lost three times at the final hurdle of the NHL season, the Blues are champions of the league for the first time in franchise history after entering the league in 1967.

The celebrations started early in St Louis after the Blues took a 4-0 lead into the final four minutes of the third period - shocking the Boston crowd into stunned silence.

The Bruins jagged a late goal back, but it meant nothing as St Louis took out Game 7 with a 4-1 victory.

Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the first period and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford added goals in the third period - but goalie Jordan Binnington, who finished with 29 saves, was the star of the show for the Blues.

O'Reilly tipped Jay Bouwmeester's point shot in with 3:13 left in the first on just the third Blues shot of the game. Jaden Schwartz fed Pietrangelo for a stunning goal with 7.9 seconds left.

Scoring on consecutive shots silenced a charged-up Bruins crowd.

Champions.

Schenn scored with 8:35 left and Sanford at 4:38 to put the Blues up 4-0, setting off cheers at two different watch parties back in St. Louis.

The Blues jumped to a surprising 2-0 lead after a wild first period where the Bruins were the far more aggressive team and had the Blues badly out of synch for most of the opening 20 minutes.

They visitors added another two goals late in the third period, with Zach Sanford's first goal getting the party stared back in St Louis with less than five minutes remaining.

The Bruins outshot the Blues 12-4 in the first period, but St. Louis rookie goaltender Binnington made several spectacular saves to keep the Bruins scoreless.

No goals were scored in the second period as Binnington strengthened his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP by stopping all 11 Boston shots to give him 23 saves before the third period.

The Bruins netminder entered the night 3-2 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in Game 7 in his NHL career.

While he was the star of Game 7, O'Reilly was named MVP of the series, leading all scorers across the seven games.

The gritty forward lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the Blues beat Boston 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the opening goal late in the first period.