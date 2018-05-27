'Stunning': Artist shares how he made this 43m masterpiece

WORLD-RENOWNED mural artist Guido van Helten, who studied at Southern Cross University, will share the inspiration behind his iconic photo-realistic creations at a free public seminar.

He has more than 60 large-scale artworks tucked under his belt.

His most recent work transformed adjoining 10-storey walls at Southern Cross University, next to Gold Coast Airport, with two lifelike figures.

This creative labour took 18 days, with the 43-metre tall masterpiece capturing the country's imagination.

Guido said he was honoured the university trusted him with painting the entire side of the building.

"When you know that you're going to be doing something very big, imposing and dominant in people's environments, it can be very nerve-wracking,” he said.

He spent a month at the university, hosting photography workshops across two campuses capturing compelling images within the community which informed the design concept, before raising his boom lift and dispersing 30 litres of paint using a spray gun, paintbrushes and roller.

"The act of photography forces me to engage and get to know the place and the people and the structure and it all sort of ends up blending together over the course of a week, where you engage with this puzzle and then you find the pieces and fit it together naturally, the way that it should happen,” he said.

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker described the artwork as a "stunning creative labour”.

"This painting really captures the sense of a meeting place; of community; and of the discovery that a university campus represents,” he said.

"The people depicted in the artwork are looking into their own university, literally gazing into the future.”

Exclusive insight

Southern Cross University alumnus Guido van Helten will drop by the Gold Coast campus for a conversation open to the public, to discuss his artistic development and creative process from works across the world.

Location: Building C lecture theatre, Southern Cross University, Southern Cross Dr, Bilinga (entry via Gold Coast Airport long term parking).

Date and time: Thursday, May 31 from 1pm.

For more information and to register visit Eventbrite.