Stun baton used to shock man during 'business transaction'

A MAN has been charged after he used a "stun baton” to shock another man and then punched him in the head.

Police will allege the 42-year-old Numulgi man committed the offences at a Lismore address, during an argument over a "business transaction”.

On Thursday night the 42-year-old was arrested at Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said it was a "very serious offence” to have a prohibited weapon without a permit.

"If you are in possession of a taser-like device without a permit you may be interested to hear that it carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment,” he said.

"If you are in possession of one I would suggest that you dispose of it today.

"If you are caught with one, or if you have one posted to you and it is intercepted in the mail, you can expect to be charged.”