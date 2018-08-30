‘Stuff the b*tch’: Clive’s attack on mayor in leaked footage

A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer’s remarks and that “others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said”.

CLIVE Palmer has called Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch" in footage leaked from his campaign office launch in Townsville Wednesday night.

The footage, obtained by The Courier-Mail, shows Mr Palmer discussing Cr Hill's recent criticisms of him following his decision to re-enter the political arena.

"The Mayor of Townsville said that I was a white collar criminal, that I should be in jail. That I was responsible for all these bad things that happened in QNI (Queensland Nickel).

"None of them were true".

"So I thought well, stuff the b*tch, we'll sue her."

