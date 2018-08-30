Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer’s remarks and that “others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said”.
A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer’s remarks and that “others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said”.
Politics

‘Stuff the b*tch’: Clive’s attack on mayor in leaked footage

by Sarah Vogler and Vanessa Marsh
30th Aug 2018 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has called Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch" in footage leaked from his campaign office launch in Townsville Wednesday night.

The footage, obtained by The Courier-Mail, shows Mr Palmer discussing Cr Hill's recent criticisms of him following his decision to re-enter the political arena.

"The Mayor of Townsville said that I was a white collar criminal, that I should be in jail. That I was responsible for all these bad things that happened in QNI (Queensland Nickel).

"None of them were true".

"So I thought well, stuff the b*tch, we'll sue her."

A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer's remarks and that "others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said".

Related Items

clive palmer political campaign townsville

Top Stories

    REVEALED: New-look Ballina Kmart reopens to keen shoppers

    premium_icon REVEALED: New-look Ballina Kmart reopens to keen shoppers

    Business A LOT of "new and exciting” products are about to land in store, and there's one item in particular that staff "can't keep up with”.

    Police: Suspected sighting of missing teen in Ballina

    Police: Suspected sighting of missing teen in Ballina

    News But Ashley’s family have still not been able to locate her.

    ‘Unjust’ laws leave family $300k worse off

    premium_icon ‘Unjust’ laws leave family $300k worse off

    News Insurance law change creates nightmare for family after horror crash

    Where investors and millionaires mingle with hippies

    premium_icon Where investors and millionaires mingle with hippies

    Property Properties are seeing staggering capital growth in this town

    Local Partners