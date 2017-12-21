Teen on attempted murder, sex assault charges

Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay says a Goonellabah teen has been arrested and charged over an alleged stabbing and sexual assault.

Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay says a Goonellabah teen has been arrested and charged over an alleged stabbing and sexual assault. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE detectives have arrested a Goonellabah teen suspected of attempted murder and sexually assaulting and stabbing a woman in Little Keen St, Lismore early Saturday morning.

Richmond Local Area Command detectives arrested the 16-year-old last night at a Coraki property.

The teenager was charged with cause wounding to person with intent to murder, aggravated sexual assault - Inflicting actual bodily harm on victim, special aggravated commit Indictable offence in dwelling and break out, and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will face the Children's Court this morning in Lismore.

About 4am on Saturday a 43-year-old woman was alone in her home on Little Keen St when she woke to find an unknown male inside.

Armed with a knife, the man threatened the woman and following a struggle she was sexually assaulted.

He demanded money and during a further struggle she was hit on the head with an unknown object.

The woman screamed, alert neighbours, and the man fled.

An immediate investigation was launched by the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad together with local detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the investigation had been thorough.

"There has been a lot of investigation into the alleged movements of the offender prior to and after the attack," he said.

"A significant amount of forensic material will be presented before courts."

"We will allege that he has forced his way into the house and we'll allege that he has sexually assaulted the occupant and further that he has stabbed the occupant with a knife."

Ch Insp Lindsay said the ordeal was "absolutely traumatic" for the victim.

"It's the stuff of nightmares," Ch Insp Lindsay said.

The victim was taken to Lismore Base Hospital following the attack and treated for facial injuries and lacerations to her hands, arm, and back.

He said police believed there was no connection between the victim and the alleged offender which was "very rare" in sexual assaults, where victims were usually known to offenders

"A crime of this type is thankfully extremely rare and at the same time extremely shocking for a community like this."