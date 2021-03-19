Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An insurer has been slammed for spending $500k on a study that’s discovered the obvious in the wake of revelations of underpayments.
An insurer has been slammed for spending $500k on a study that’s discovered the obvious in the wake of revelations of underpayments.
Business

Study stating the obvious costs insurer $500k

by James O’Doherty
19th Mar 2021 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

State insurer icare paid $500,000 for a national study into COVID-19 which has so far found that the pandemic led to job losses and impacted people's mental health.

The far from groundbreaking revelations were included in a Monash University study which also found people were working from home amid the pandemic.

The interim findings of the COVID-19 Work and Health Study include that people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic were more likely to experience psychological distress, but mental health outcomes have improved over time.

It also found people had concerns about returning to the office during the pandemic.

The study was lauded in a press release issued by icare as a way to "track the employment and health outcomes for Australians who have lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic".

It comes after a scathing review into icare's culture and governance in the wake of revelations of the underpayment of thousands of injured workers by up to $80 million.

"I could have told icare that losing your job hurts your mental health," Labor's ­Finance spokesman Daniel Mookhey said.

"They didn't have to spend half-a-million dollars to learn that pearl of wisdom. It's like hiring a consultant to tell you the sky is blue."

Mr Mookhey (pictured) said the money would have been better spent helping ­injured workers.

An icare spokeswoman said the national research "will be critical for developing evidence-based tools and ­resources to support the physical and mental health of workers".

The research will "inform injury prevention and safe ­return to work strategies for NSW employers and injured workers as we emerge from the pandemic", she said.

Originally published as Study stating obvious costs state insurer $500k

coronavirus icare mental health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Lismore

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Lismore

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Lismore and the response has us drooling. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        POLICE PURSUIT: Choppers and road spikes used in chase

        Premium Content POLICE PURSUIT: Choppers and road spikes used in chase

        News Two teens and a man are accused of stealing a Mercedes benz

        Northern Rivers food trail gathering pace

        Premium Content Northern Rivers food trail gathering pace

        News An upcoming workshop is designed for farmers and food and beverage producers...

        What is the plan for our water supply after 2040?

        Premium Content What is the plan for our water supply after 2040?

        News Dunoon Dam is (still) off the table and plans to use groundwater are progressing.