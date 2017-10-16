Students working hard to smash HSC goals

Peter, Sarah and Barbara Lane at Sarah's graduation of the Head-Start course at SCU Lismore.

SEVENTEEN year old Sarah Lane has been dreaming of becoming a doctor since she was in year seven.

Already she has achieved part of this goal having received early entry into Wollongong University for a Bachelor of Pre-Medicine, Science and Health.

However she is still keeping her options open and having this security isn't going deter her from achieving the best results she can during her exams.

For the past two years, Miss Lane has been working tirelessly towards her goal by completing the subjects: English Advanced, English Extension 1 & 2, Advanced Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Society & Culture.

Are you feeling the pressure of Monday's exam still Sarah having already received early entry?

"I am incredibly anxious at the moment, I've been very stressed out and I am only just coming to terms with fact it is so close,” Miss Lane said.

What ATAR mark are you aiming for?

"I am aiming over a 90, but the courses I am looking at require a 94 or 96.”

What kind of doctor do you want to be in the future?

"I'm looking at specialising in neuroscience, gynaecology or dermatology.”

What are you going to do immediately after your final exam?

"We have the formal not long after our final exam so I will be preparing for that, and having a lot of time getting back to the things I haven't been able to do.”

"Things like going to the gym and reading books I haven't been able to finish because I have been studying so hard.”

What is your best study tip?

"I find the best way is to go to school for the first half of the day and that forces me to remove myself from distractions.”

"As soon as I find myself distracted, picking up my phone or start a conversation with a friend I just take myself home and start studying there.”

"Having that change of environment keeps me on my toes and make me keep concentrating.”