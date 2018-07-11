Students unite the world in video

STUDENTS from Goonellabah Public School have produced a video for NAIDOC week called One World - Goonellabah.

The NSW Department of Education posted the fantastic video to their Facebook site.

WATCH the video here

The post read: "These show-stopping students at Goonellabah Public School will blow you off your feet (or your computer screen)".

The post drew thousands of likes, including one from Jonathan Thurston Official, and hundreds of comments.

Jodi Edwards said: "Too Deadly. Well done to all the kids and all involved, great work".

Laureen Idiens said: "Awesome ... great work between the Elders, families, teachers uniting kids together in music, dance and the environment".