Students to report from the festival frontline

The team of students from Digital Media & Communications and Creative Writing degrees will spend three days reporting from the frontline of the Festival.

"Each year the team of Southern Cross University student reporters along with their lecturer Jeanti St Clair make an invaluable contribution to the Festival providing live insights into the many sessions and stimulating conversations taking place,” Festival Director Edwina Johnson said.

Journalism lecturer Jeanti St Clair said the experience for student reporters is eye-opening and enhances their professional writing skills.

"The Festival is a full-on three days, but everyone in the team finds it teaches them so much about reporting from a live event. It means the students really hit the ground running,” Jeanti St Clair said.

Student reporters write three articles each day reviewing festival sessions and ancillary activities.

These are published on the festival blog at byronwritersfestival.com/blog and students also live tweet the sessions on Twitter at @bbwritersfest.

Each day begins with an editorial briefing at the SCU digital newsroom adjacent to the Southern Cross University Marquee, where students are assigned sessions to cover.

Behind the scenes St Clair works with the students as supervising editor, suggesting clarifications and helping students turn their initial drafts into published blog posts.

Digital Media and Communications student Sara Runciman travelled from Coffs Harbour in 2017 to join the reporting team.

"By festival's end, we are churning out blog posts and tweets like pros,” she said.

"I am looking forward to this year when we can do it all again.”

Byron Writers Festival 2018 will unfold from August 3-5 at Elements of Byron resort grounds.

2018 Writers & Presenters

